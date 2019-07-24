Dutch striker Janssen heads for Mexico after failing to shine with Spurs

Dutch media reported that Vincent Janssen has been snapped up by Monterrey for around US$7.81 million. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 24 — Dutch striker Vincent Janssen has agreed a deal to join Mexican club Monterrey after failing to make an impact during his three-year stint with Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur.

“We have reached agreement with Mexican side CF Monterrey for the transfer of Vincent Janssen,” the Premier League club said in a statement yesterday.

Financial details were not disclosed but Dutch media reported that the 25-year-old, who joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar for around £17 million (RM87.1 million) in July 2016, has been snapped up by Monterrey for around US$7.81 million.

The Dutchman struggled to settle in London and made 42 appearances, scoring six goals as well as spending time on loan with Turkish club Fenerbahce. — Reuters