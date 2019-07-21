Penang gain promotion to Super League, Sarawak risk relegation to M3

PDRM’s Uche Agba (left) and Penang’s Khairul Akmal Rokisham in action during their Premier League match at Stadium Hang Jebat, Melaka July 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Penang will return to the Super League for the 2020 season after defeating Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) 2-1 in their final Premier League match at Stadium Hang Jebat in Melaka last night.

Penang earned promotion to the top division after finishing third in the league by virtue of better goal difference although they are on 30 points together with PDRM (4th) and Terengganu FC II (5th).

In yesterday night’s match, Penang started aggressively through an early goal by Brazilian import Casagrande in the fifth minute before the hosts equalised through Liberian import Patrick Wleh in the 30th minute.

Penang, however, collected the full three points with Mohammad Al-Hafiz Harun’s goal in the 51st minute to return to the Super League together with Sabah, who emerged champions this season, after being relegated to the second division when they finished last among 12 teams in 2017.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II finished in second spot after 20 matches but could not play in the Super League because they are a feeder club of JDT.

Meanwhile, Sarawak risk being relegated to the M3 League despite beating Selangor United 3-1 at Stadium Sarawak in Kuching.

Sarawak, who finished 11th in the Premier League, need to go into a playoff with M3 League runners-up to determine whether they remain in division two or drop to the amateur M3 League.

For the record, 2012 Premier League champions Sarawak were booted out of the Super League after ending their campaign in 11th spot last season.

The visiting team took the lead through a goal by Nurshamil Abd Ghani in the sixth minute before the homesters equalised through Bobby Gonzalez in the 32nd minute.

Sarawak then sealed the game with goals from Bobby in the 61st minute and Brazilian import Hudson Dias de Jesus in the 75th minute.

Kelantan, who have been hit by a financial and management crisis since early in the season, avoided relegation when they scored a 2-0 win over UKM FC at Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV, Kota Bharu to finish in 10th spot.

The two goals of the ‘The Red Warriors’ were scored by Nik Azli Nik Alias in the 58th minute and Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat in the 90th minute.

At Stadium Sultan Ismail Nasaruddin Shah, Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu FC II made full use of homeground advantage to upset this season’s champions Sabah 2-1.

The Turtles opened scoring through Mohammad Haidhir Suhaini in the 45th minute before Muhammad Ridzuan Mohd Razali increased the lead in the 54th minute. Aguanaldo Policarpo scored Sabah’s only goal in the 63rd minute.

A goal by Japanese import Shunsuke Nakatake in the 63rd minute helped Negeri Sembilan snatch a draw with UiTM FC, who had taken the lead through a goal by South Korean import Park Yongjun in the 23rd minute at Stadium UiTM in Shah Alam.

In Super League action, Pahang, who have confirmed finishing in second spot, thrashed Melaka 4-1 at Stadium Darul Makmur in Kuantan.

Their four goals were scored by Lazarus Kaimbi in the first and 69th minutes, Mohamadou Sumareh (40th min) and Saddil Ramdani (89th min), while Melaka’s consolation goal was netted by Luka Milunovic in the 58th minute.

Selangor jumped to third spot after beating PKNS FC 3-2 at Stadium Shah Alam.

Playing as the home team, the Red Ants squad opened scoring in the second minute through Romel Oswaldo Morales but Selangor stormed back with goals from Sandro Da Silva in the 39th minute and Ifedayo Olusegan in the 43rd and 51st minutes.

PKNS FC reduced the deficit through Tamirlan Kozubaev’s effort in the 77th minute. — Bernama