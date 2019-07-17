Tan, Kamrul sail into Astro Masters Grand Finals with Langkawi win

The Sure-to-Win NTP prize of a Panasonic 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV worth RM8,000 was won by Ahmad Kamel whose tee shot on the 140-yard par-3, 15th hole stopped 5 inches from the cup. ― Picture courtesy of Astro Masters

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 ― Tan Leng Hin and Mohd Kamrul Hisham won the sixth leg of the Astro Masters Qualifying round in Langkawi to book their spots at the Grand Finals in Taiwan.

Tan, a 2-handicapper, was the only person to play under par from the 112 participants with a round of 2-under 70 at THe Els Club Teluk Datai.

He will take part in his third Grand Finals appearance having made the cut previously in Cambodia and Pattaya.

“I am very happy and excited to have qualified for the Grand Final,” said 44-year-old Tan, a member of Penang Golf Club.

“I have played at The Els Club Teluk Datai before and it was just a routine round of golf for me. I have to thank my Langkawi friends for persuading me to take part today, as I never had plans to play in this qualifying round.”

The Els Club was designed and promoted by South African four-time Major champion Ernie Els. It has no bunkers, which makes it a unique course.

Gross champion Kamrul carded a 67 nett while playing to an 11-handicap.

He is making his first appearance at the Grand Finals.

“I am very happy to have qualified for Taiwan as I have never been there before,” said Kamrul who is a member of Kinta Golf Club.

“Solid iron play and good putting was the key for me today. However, I played horribly on Hole 11 where I carded an 8,” said the 38-year-old physical education and mathematics teacher.

The Nearest-to-Line novelty hole at the par-4, 369-yard 1st hole was won by Rashidi Ashari who won an Aldila driver shaft sponsored by Vin Golf. His tee shot came to rest eight inches from the line.

The Longest Drive prize of an Aldila driver shaft was won by Mohammad Saiful Firdaus with an impressive distance of 260.25 metres on Hole 18.

The Sure-to-Win NTP prize of a Panasonic 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV worth RM8,000 was won by Ahmad Kamel. His tee shot on the 140-yard par-3, 15th hole stopped 5 inches from the cup.

The Astro Grand Finals is in its 22nd year and will be played in Taiwan, Taipei from September 17-20.