Yakeb to sell commemorative gold bars to raise funds

The National Athletes Welfare Foundation plans to raise funds in the effort to help former athletes by selling commemorative gold bars. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/YAKEB

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) plans to raise funds in the effort to help former athletes by selling commemorative gold bars in the near future.

Its chairman Datuk Noorul Ariffin Abdul Majeed said the 0.5 gramme gold bar will come in the form of a card as an initiative to celebrate national sports legends.

For a start, he said Yakeb have listed three national veterans, namely former bodybuilder Datuk Abdul Malek Noor, former track queen and the 1965 National Sportswoman Datuk M. Rajamani and former cycling champion Datuk Ng Joo Ngan.

“The faces of these former national athletes and their outstanding performance will be etched on the gold bar,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Noorul noted that to date, Yakeb has 2,585 members consisting of 91 former differently abled (OKU) athletes and 2,494 normal athletes.

According to Noorul, up to June this year, Yakeb has withdrawn about RM600,000 to cover medical costs of former athletes and RM74,000 for financial assistance.

He said the government allocated RM3 million to Yakeb as a sign of its concern for former national athletes

Yakeb previously announced the ‘Yakeb Fund for X-Athletes’ in the collaboration with the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) and had placed 70 donation boxes at the counters of Presma member restaurants around the Klang Valley.

In ensuring the welfare of former athletes were secured, he said Yakeb would be starting its first ’roadshow’ beginning from Negri Sembilan on July 20 and will proceed to other states to encourage retired athletes to register with the foundation.

“Athletes who will be retiring soon are also urged to register immediately with Yakeb if they want their welfare to be taken care of,” he said. — Bernama