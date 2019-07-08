Herrera says he ‘feels very lucky’ to join PSG from United

Herrera was part of the United squad that knocked PSG out of the Champions League in the round of 16 last season. — Reuters pic

PARIS, July 8 — Paris Saint-Germain’s latest recruit Ander Herrera said yesterday that if he had to leave Manchester United one of the only places he could go was “one of the most beautiful cities in the world”.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who signed a five-year contract with PSG after leaving United on a free transfer, talked to AFP the day before his new club begins pre-season training.

“When a club with a big project, in constant growth, located in one of the most beautiful cities in the world, comes to you, it is not very difficult to make a decision,” he said.

“When you leave a big club like Manchester United, the only places you can go are those like PSG: the biggest French club, which has some of the best players in the world.”

“I feel very lucky,” he said.

Herrera was part of the United squad that knocked PSG out of the Champions League in the round of 16 last season.

Asked what he had learned from that encounter, the Spaniard pointed out that PSG were without the injured Neymar and Edinson Cavani but won 2-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg playing “extraordinary” football.

He carefully avoided the subject of PSG’s second-leg display as they lost 3-1 at home, by saying “I don’t want to talk about the past again”.

“You know in Europe, there are eight to 10 clubs who want to win it: Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Munich,” he said.

“But only one can do it. I think we have to continue to be the strongest team in France.”

Herrera said he was impressed by the potential at PSG.

“We have incredible players! I will also be there to help them improve, and make them better players.” — AFP