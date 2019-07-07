Winnie Ng and Low Wee Jin win Selangor Amateur Open in dramatic style

Winnie Ng won her second Selangor Amateur Open in a playoff. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BANGI, July 7 — Winnie Ng Yu Xuan bagged her second Selangor Amateur Open title after a three-way playoff at Danau Golf Club today.

The 17-year-old birdied the par-5 18th hole to beat compatriots Natasha Andrea Oon and Liyana Durisic after play was cancelled due to heavy showers which started at 7.30am all the way till 10.45am.

Tournament organisers decided to crown a champion by one-hole-playoff.

Winnie upon hearing of the playoff decided to attack the pin with her second shot and used her 3-wood to hit a 200 metre shot that settled 78 feet from the pin.

She then played a beautiful putt which stopped less than three feet from the cup much to the crowds delight.

Natasha, who putted next, was about seven feet from the cup with her third shot and had a chance to birdie but her putt swayed to the left at the last minute.

Liyana suffered the same fate with her putt giving her and Natasha a Par.

Winnie then stepped up and drained her putt for her birdie and the title.

“I decided to go for it. It's the last day then playoff so I didn’t care about losing I said go for it,” Winnie told Malay Mail.

“When I reached the green and saw my ball about 78 feet from the cup I took my time to allign my putt.

“I know it would be important to get it close as my competitors took three to het on the green. In fact Natasha’s putt was on a great line and looked like it was going in but broke at the end.”

The win has done wonders for Winnie’s confidence as she’s about to study and play golf at the University of Washington (UW) in Seattle.

Winnie told Malay Mail she wants to play in the collegiate team which is one of the best in the country.

Today's win will go a long way to making that dream a reality.

“I cannot describe how I’m feeling now; I’m truly grateful,” said Winnie when asked what the win would do for her chances of breaking into the main team at

“I’m really excited to get into school as soon as possible. I’ll inform the coaches over there about my results and send them my stats as well.

“I really want to play for the UW team and continue improving my golf game,” said Winnie who adds today's title to her 2016 triumph.

Low Wee Jin's birdie on 18 earned him his maiden Selangor Amateur Open title. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Meanwhile on the boys' side, Singapore’s Low Wee Jin beat local boy Mohd Afif Fathi with a birdie on 18 to win his first Selangor Amateur Open title.

Both players hit their approach shot to the right of the green.

Low, 26, went first and played a sublime chip that ended centimetres from the cup.

Afif knowing he needed to be close to match Low chipped to less than three feet.

However he rushed his putt and saw it break left leaving Low with a tap in for victory.

“Very disappointed with the putt and result,” Afif told Malay Mail.

“I made a good chip to less than three feet but when I was aligning my putt my routine was a little bit fast.

“I wasn’t as calm as I should be. I was hoping to battle it out over 18 holes today but it didn’t materialise.

“However it’s a good learning lesson. Next time I’ll take my time,” said Afif.

“Either way we I’ll have a chance for revenge at the Putra Cup where i’ll represent Malaysia.”

As for Low he seemed destined to win the title after his hole-in-one on day one.

“I had 218 metres to the flag and said if I had to miss, miss right,” siad Low when met after his round.

“I hit it hard to get close to the cup and managed to get it very close to the cup.

“After that it was all about waiting to see what he (Afif) did.

“Afif hit a good putt actually, it just broke more than he expected,” added the 26-year-old who finished second in his last two tournaments.