Forest sack O’Neill and replace him with Lamouchi

LONDON, June 28 — Martin O’Neill, who won two European Cups as a player with Nottingham Forest, was sacked as their manager today and replaced by Sabri Lamouchi.

The 67-year-old Northern Irishman, whose combative assistant Roy Keane left his post on Sunday, has been replaced by former Ivory Coast manager Lamouchi.

“Nottingham Forest can confirm that manager Martin O’Neill has left the club,” read the club statement.

“The club would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at The City Ground and wish him well for the future.”

Lamouchi, 47, took Ivory Coast to the 2014 World Cup finals — where they exited in the first round — and in the 2017/18 season steered unfashionable Ligue 1 side Rennes to a Europa League spot.

“Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce that Sabri Lamouchi has been appointed as the club’s new head coach,” the club said.

The former France international is Forest’s 12th manager since 2011 and his task will be to take Forest back to the Premier League for the first time since they were relegated in 1999. — AFP