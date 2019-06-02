Malaysian shooter says more shooting tournaments must be organised before SEA Games 2019

National shooter Muhammad Ezuan Nasir Khan is ecstatic after winning the gold medal in 50m Rifle Prone in KL SEA Games (KL2017) at Subang National Shooting Range in Subang Jaya August 24, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — National shooter, Muhammad Ezuan Nasir Khan hopes that more local circuit tournaments will be organised after the National Shooting Range Subang reopened recently, having been closed for nine months.

The Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) personnel, fondly known as ‘Tulang’ among teammates, said that the lack of local circuit tournaments has caused the country’s squad to look at other options and is forced to undergo training at the smaller Shooting Range in Bukit Jalil.

“It is therefore crucial to organise more local tournaments since the SEA Games 2019 is just around the corner,” he told Bernama.

“We also need to participate in international tournaments as a warm-up activity, so that when we compete in the Games, we are fully prepared,” said Muhammad Ezuan who contributed a Gold medal at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017.

Muhammad Ezuan said the lack of local tournaments has put national coaches in two minds about sending local athletes to compete internationally.

Asked about his Aidilfitri preparations, Muhammad Ezuan said he would have a week’s break and would be celebrating in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur here before resuming training for the upcoming Selangor Open Shooting tournament to be held at the National Shooting Range, Subang from June 25 — 30. — Bernama