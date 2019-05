Japan’s Kei Nishikori in action during his Madrid Open second round match against Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien at The Caja Magica, Madrid May 8, 2019. — Reuters pic

PARIS, May 31 — Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori battled into the French Open fourth round for the fifth successive year today with a marathon 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 4-6, 8-6 win over Serbia’s Laslo Djere.

Nishikori won through in four hours and 26 minutes — the second longest match of the tournament — and next faces France’s Benoit Paire for a quarter-final place. — AFP