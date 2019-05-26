Tsitsipas eases into Roland Garros second round

Stefanos Tsitsipas serves the ball to Maximilian Marterer during their men’s singles first round match on day 1 of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tournament in Paris, May 26, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, May 26 — Rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the French Open second round today with a comfortable straight-sets win over Maximilian Marterer on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 20-year-old sixth seed, a semi-finalist at the Australian Open earlier this year, brushed aside German Marterer 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4).

Tsitsipas raced into a 2-0 lead and edged a third-set tie-break to see off an opponent who reached the fourth round in Paris last year.

“It was a difficult first match... In the tie-break I managed to play like I did in the first two sets,” said Tsitsipas, who was playing on the Roland Garros show court for the first time.

“These are the moments we’re practising for and dreaming of, I’m really happy to play here.”

Tsitsipas will next face either Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran or Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien as he looks to reach the third round for the first time. — AFP