Watford's Holebas cleared to play in FA Cup final

Watford’s Jose Holebas is shown a red card by referee Chris Kavanagh in the Premier League defeat to West Ham May 12, 2019. — Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

LONDON, May 14 — Watford defender Jose Holebas will be available to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final after his red card against West Ham United was rescinded.

Holebas was sent off at the start of the second half of Sunday's Premier League match for a foul on Michail Antonio which denied West Ham a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The FA's independent regulatory commission upheld Watford's claim of wrongful dismissal yesterday.

Holebas, 34, has been an integral part of Javi Gracia's side this season, making 28 league appearances and three in the FA Cup.

Watford will be hoping to ruin Manchester City's chances of completing a domestic treble when they meet at Wembley on Saturday. — Reuters