JDT II held to draw by Selangor United

PETALING JAYA, May 13 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II failed to widen their lead gap in the Premier League after being held to a 2-2 draw by Selangor United at the Petaling Jaya Stadium here tonight.

Selangor United had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 18th minute when the Southern Tigers keeper Mohamad Rozaimi Rahamat brought down Ranggi Oftawan Osman in a one-to-one situation but he managed to save the kick taken by Abdul Hadi Yahaya.

Three minutes later, Ervin Boban’s boys opened scoring via Mohamed Syamer Kutty Abba but Selangor United’s Raslam Khan Abd Rashid cancelled out the advantage in the 54th minute.

JDT II again took the lead when their Lebanese import Mohamad Ghaddar nodded home a corner kick taken by S. Kumaahran in the 64 th minute but only to see Raslam Khan denying them full points when he earned a brace for himself in the 81st minute.

JDT II remain in the lead with 25 points from 12 matches, just two points more than nearest rivals UiTM FC while Selangor United are in seventh place with 15 points.

Meanwhile, Brazilian import Igor Carneiro Luiz’s solitary goal in the 30th minute helped Negeri Sembilan secure three points against Terengganu FC (TFC) II at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium, Paroi.

Igor was making his debut for the hosts.

With the win, the Hobin Jang Hobin jumped up two spots in the standings to fifth place with 16 points while TFC II remain in fourth spot with 19 points. — Bernama