Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Stomach bug hits Nadal’s hunt for sixth Madrid title

Published 14 minutes ago on 06 May 2019

Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second-round match against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut at the Monte Carlo Masters in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France April 17, 2019. — Reuters pic
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his second-round match against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut at the Monte Carlo Masters in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France April 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

MADRID, May 6 — Record five-time Madrid Open winner Rafael Nadal pulled out of a media conference today on the eve of his opening match at the tournament due to a stomach bug.

He is scheduled to fulfil his delayed media obligation on Tuesday, according to tournament officials, allaying concerns over his fitness.

Eleven-time Roland Garros champion Nadal had also been suffering from the bug on Sunday, a week on from losing in the semi-final of the Barcelona Open.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner is racing to make up for lost time after failing to win a clay title so far this spring.

The second seed is due to open play in the second round against Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime. — AFP

Related Articles

In Sports