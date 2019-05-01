State government plans to host Kedah Marathon annually

Kedah is keen to organise an annual Kedah Marathon in the same vein as the Penang Marathon. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR STAR, May 1 — The state government plans to organise a Kedah Marathon, featuring at least 50,000 runners, annually in a bid to promote a healthy lifestyle as well as a platform to introduce its various tourist destinations.

State Youth and Sports, Tourism, Arts and Culture and Entrepreneurship Development Committee chairman Mohd Asmirul Anuar Aris said that since most big-scale sports events were held in Langkawi, it was time for such a programme to be held on mainland Kedah.

“So, if possible I want us to organise this programme (Kedah Marathon) annually involving 50,000 entries nationwide, just like the Penang Marathon,” he told reporters after flagging off the 2019 ABC Run and Ride programme at the grounds of the Ampang Business Centre (ABC).

More than 700 people participated in the programme, organised by ABC in cooperation with the Northern Region Malaysian Tourism Office, which comprised three categories — 40km cycling as well as 10km and 5km runs.

Meanwhile, Northern Region Malaysian Tourism Office deputy director Shri Yoganthiran said the programme was one of its efforts to promote the movement of domestic tourists in a well-planned manner to achieve its target of 30 million tourist arrivals by 2020. — Bernama