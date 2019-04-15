Borussia Moenchengladbach captain Lars Stindl will be out for months after breaking his shinbone. ― Reuters pic

BERLIN, April 15 — Bayern Munich crushed Fortuna Duesseldorf 4-1 to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga, a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund who beat Mainz 05 2-1.

Here are five talking points from the Bundesliga weekend:

Stindl injury

Borussia Moenchengladbach captain Lars Stindl will be out for months after breaking his shinbone in the first minute of their game against Hanover 96.

Stindl, who was also injured late last season and missed the 2018 World Cup, underwent surgery yesterday and will be missing in Gladbach’s battle for a Champions League spot.

Coman winners

Kingsley Coman scored twice in Bayern Munich’s 4-1 win over Fortuna Duesseldorf to make it five goals this season, his best season haul since joining Bayern in 2017.

Coman, who has had long injury spells in recent seasons, has a total of 10 Bundesliga goals and Bayern have won every time he has found the back of the net.

Fine start

Martin Schmidt’s takeover of Augsburg marked the sixth coach change this season in the Bundesliga but the Swiss is the only one of the six to have enjoyed a winning start with his new club.

Augsburg stunned hosts Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 to improve their chances of staying up.

Buerki saves

Dortmund’s 19-year-old Jadon Sancho scored twice against Mainz to become the youngest ever player of the team to have netted 10 times in the Bundesliga.

But it was, arguably, keeper Roman Buerki who was the man of the match, making nine saves — more than in any other game this season — to deny Mainz.

The Swiss also made a spectacular triple point-blank save in the final minutes to stop the visitors from snatching an equaliser, and to keep Dortmund within striking distance of leaders Bayern with five games remaining in the campaign.

Havertz record

Bayer Leverkusen talent Kai Havertz scored his 13th league goal in their 1-0 win over VfB Stuttgart.

The 19-year-old Germany international became the second youngest player in the history of the Bundesliga to reach that mark in one season behind Horst Koeppel, who achieved the feat while playing for Stuttgart in the 1967/68 season. — Reuters