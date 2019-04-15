Fifa: Ex-Brazil football chief given life ban for bribery

Former head of Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) Jose Maria Marin, arrives for opening arguments of the Fifa bribery trial at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in New York November 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, April 15 — Jose Maria Marin, the former president of Brazil Football Confederation (CBF), has been banned for life and fined 1 million Swiss francs (RM4.1 million) for taking bribes, the sport’s governing body Fifa said today.

Marin is currently serving a four-year sentence in prison at the United States after being convicted on corruption charges related to a bribery scandal at Fifa. He was also fined US$1.2 million and ordered to forfeit US$3.34 million.

Fifa’s investigation into Marin was linked with the awarding of contracts for the media and marketing rights to The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), CBF and CONCACAF competitions in 2012-2015.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Marin had breached art. 27 (Bribery) of the Fifa Code of Ethics and, as a result, banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level,” Fifa said in a statement.

Marin was among the first to stand trial over what US prosecutors called a sprawling scheme involving payments of more than US$200 million of bribes and kickbacks in exchange for marketing and broadcast rights for football matches. — Reuters