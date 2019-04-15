Australia rugby league great Inglis retires

Australian rugby league skipper Greg Inglis attends a press conference in Sydney October 2, 2018. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, April 15 — Australian rugby league great Greg Inglis called time on his glittering career today as one of the sport’s most decorated players.

The 32-year-old South Sydney Rabbitohs captain has been battling a serious shoulder problem and said he had been contemplating retirement for some time.

“I just think it’s time and I think it’s the right decision for myself. I’ve come to terms with it,” he said at a press conference.

“There has been a lot of speculation but as of today it’s official. There are no regrets.”

“This club has given me everything, every opportunity,” he added.

Inglis played six seasons with the Melbourne Storm before moving to the Rabbitohs in 2011, where he won a drought-breaking premiership in 2014 and scored 71 tries.

He appeared in 39 Tests for the Kangaroos, but was stripped of the captaincy last year after a drink-driving incident. Inglis also played 32 State of Origin games between New South Wales and Queensland.

“He has achieved so much during his playing career and I’m sure his name will be mentioned alongside the greats of the game in our history,” said Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett. — AFP