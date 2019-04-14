West Ham to ban fans for life over anti-Semitic video

West Ham’s Declan Rice and Fabian Balbuena applaud fans after their Premier League match vs Manchester United at Old Trafford, Manchester, April 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 14 — West Ham fans identified in a video chanting anti-Semitic slogans will be barred for life, the Premier League club said today.

The video surfaced of the Hammers supporters chants on their way to yesterday’s Premier League away match with Manchester United.

This follows days after a video captured Chelsea fans singing an Islamophobic song about Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, before their Europa League match against Czech side Slavia Prague.

Three of the six people in the video were identified and barred.

A similar fate awaits the West Hams supporters.

“We are disgusted by the contents of the video,” said a West Ham spokesperson.

“These people are not welcome at our club — they are not welcome in civilised society.”

“We are taking immediate action to try to identify the offenders, whose details we will be handing over to the police and will be banned for life from London Stadium and from travelling with the club.

“West Ham United is unequivocal in its stance — there is no place for this kind of behaviour at our club.”

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) appealed for those in possession of the images to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Boyce said she “welcomed West Ham’s statement” which “quite rightly condemns these disgusting and abhorrent slurs”.

“Here in Manchester we pride ourselves on making sure fans from far and wide are welcomed and it is disappointing that a small few have brought shame on football in this way,” GMP said.

Racism has plagued football in recent months with high profile players such as England duo Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose being targeted in the Euro 2020 qualifier with Montenegro.

Rose has said he would love to turn his back on the sport.

It has not just been English footballers targeted with Juventus Moise Kean among those also abused.

Last Friday’s Ligue 1 game between Dijon and Amiens was brought to a halt in the 78th minute by players of both sides stopped playing and headed towards the touchline after monkey chants were directed towards Amiens skipper Prince Gouano. — AFP