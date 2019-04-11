Kelantan to rely on ticket sales to pay players’ salary

KOTA BARU, April 11 — The new management of the Kelantan Red Warriors (KRW) Sdn Bhd will be fully responsible for the payment of salary to players competing in this season’s Premier League.

A member of the KRW board of directors, Syed Abdullah Syed Mahmood, said that for now they would rely solely on ticket sales to reduce the financial burden faced by the Kelantan Football Association (KAFA).

“We are hoping for our fans to throng the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here when Kelantan take on Police in the Premier League at home tomorrow and all our upcoming matches.

“We will use the money collected from ticket sales to pay the players. We won’t ask any millionaires or ministers, but we are asking the people of Kelantan,” he said today, adding that KAFA president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan and deputy president Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah had been informed of the matter.

Previously, the KRW was set up through the cooperation of KAFA and My Inspiration Sdn Bhd. However, after three months, My Inspiration terminated the cooperation. — Bernama