Tze Liang-Yiwei bags bronze at Canada GP

File picture shows Chew Yiwei and Ooi Tze Liang competing in the Men’s Synchro 3 Metres at the Asian Games 2018 at Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Center in Jakarta. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Ooi Tze Liang and Chew Yiwei bagged the bronze medal in the men’s 3m springboard synchronised event at the 2019 Canada Grand Prix in Calgary, on Saturday.

In the event at the Respol Sports Centre, the pair scored 364.23 points after displaying positive dives in the finals, according to https://www.canadacupdiving.com/.

Francois Imbeau-Dulac Philippe Gagne of Canada took gold after scoring 398.73 points while the silver medal went to Britain’s Anthony Harding-Jordan Holden (384.39 points).

The success will give the pair extra motivation ahead of their upcoming 2019 United States Grand Prix scheduled to take place from Thursday until Sunday.

For record, the 23-year old Yiwei previously had won bronze in the men’s 3m springboard individual at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games. — Bernama