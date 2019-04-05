Le Tour de Langkawi: Mr Langkawi trying to stay low profile

Astana Pro Team rider Andrea Guardini wins stage four of the 2015 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL), from Kota Baru in Kelantan to Kuala Berang in Terenganu. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The record holder for most stage victories in the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL), Andrea Guardini doesn’t want to submerge in his past victories, but the Italian rider is trying to keep a low profile as the 24th edition of the race flags off tomorrow.

Guardini who is known as Mr Langkawi, has tasted 24 stage victories in LTdL since 2011, is set to make his eighth appearance tomorrow.

But the 29-year-old representing all Italian outfit, Bardiani-CSF, said the race is getting harder every race with new challenges arising through routes and young riders.

“Race gets harder every year as new challenges arise, so I do not want to put high expectations. Moreover, I only competed for nine days prior to LTdL, but a stage at the Istrian Spring Trophy brings some confidence,” he said during the press conference with selected riders today.

He said this year’s LTdL comes with new challenges such as the tough race in the first stage itself from the Petronas Twin Towers to Tampin tomorrow, which covers a distance of 167.9km with three sprints besides a category two climb and three category three climb.

The LTdL, covering a total of 1,225.8km, will start from KLCC to Tampin (176.9km) tomorrow followed by Senawang-Melaka (Stage 2); Muar-Putrajaya (Stage 3); Shah Alam-Genting Highlands (Stage 4); Tanjung Malim-Taiping (Stage 5); Bagan-Alor Setar (Stage 6); start and end at Pantai Cenang, Langkawi (Stage 7); and end with the Dataran Lang-Kuah Loop (Stage 8). — Bernama