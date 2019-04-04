BAM: Dizzy spell nothing to do with Soon Huat’s previous medical condition

Goh and his partner Shevon Lai were forced to pull out of today’s second round mixed doubles event at the Malaysian Open Badminton Championships. — Action Images pic via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The dizziness suffered by mixed doubles shuttler Goh Soon Huat today is not related to his previous medical condition, said Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) coaching director Wong Choong Hann.

He said that Goh had complained of being unwell this morning and went to see a doctor, who then advised the shuttler to rest, thus forcing Goh and his partner Shevon Lai to pull out from today’s second round of the mixed doubles event at the Malaysian Open Badminton Championships.

“The doctor confirmed that his latest illness has nothing to do with his previous medical condition. That’s good news,” Choong Hann told reporters at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil today.

In 2003, Soon Huat, who was then 19 and playing in the men’s singles event, collapsed when competing in the Indonesian Open Grand Prix. He later underwent surgery.

Soon Huat-Shevon’s pullout meant that the Thai pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai got a free ride into tomorrow’s quarter-finals, when they will meet England’s Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith, who defeated China’s Ou Xuanyi-Feng Xueying 21-14, 24-22 today.

Meanwhile, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying brought some cheer to the Malaysian camp when they marched into the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing struggled to beat India’s Pranaav Jerry Chopra-Reddy N.Sikki 15-21, 21-17, 21-13 while Peng Soon-Liu Ying defeated Indonesians Ricky Karandasuwardi-Pia Zebadiah Bernadet 21-13, 21-14.

In the last eight, world No. 38 Kian Meng-Pei Jing will take on Indonesia’s Tontowi Ahmad-Winny Oktavina Kandow while Peng Soon-Liu Ying will face second seeds Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping of China.

There was no joy in the men’s doubles when Chooi Kah Meng-Low Juan Shen and Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong crashed out in the second round today.

Kah Meng-Juan Shen lost 18-21, 12-21 to sixth seeds Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia while V Shem-Wee Kiong went down 21-10, 13-21, 9-21 to third seeds Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda of Japan. — Bernama