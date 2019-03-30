Kedah hold Southern Tigers to a draw in Alor Setar

File photo of the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Kedah FA Merchandise Store

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Three-time Super League champions Kedah came back from a goal down to hold reigning champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) to a 1-1 draw at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar today.

The Southern Tigers went ahead after just nine minutes when striker Muhammad Safawi Rasid scored off a free-kick. Kedah fought back to equalise through their Spanish import, Fernando Rodriguez Ortega, in the 29th minute.

JDT, who have won the Super League title five times in a row, top the 12-team standings with 17 points from seven matches, while the Red Eagles, as Kedah are known, are in third place with 12 points.

Pahang, who are second with 14 points, can snatch top spot from JDT on goal difference if they beat Felda United FC at the Tunku Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka tomorrow.

Meanwhile, at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka failed to come alive at their home ground and were held to a goalless draw by Perak.

At the Shah Alam Stadium, nippy striker Mohd Faiz Mohd Nasir’s 55th minute goal was enough to give hosts Selangor a narrow 1-0 win over Terengganu FC.

In the Premier League, Negeri Sembilan also carved out a slim 1-0 win over Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM FC), courtesy of Mohamad Ridzuan Abdollah Pula’s 31st minute goal, at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras here.

At the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu, host team, Kelantan drew 1-1 with Terengganu FC II . The Red Warriors took the lead through Uruguayan Raul Andres Tarragona in the 19th minute. Their joy, however, lasted just three minutes as Terengganu FC II equalised through Muhammad Zuasyraf Zulkiefee. — Bernama