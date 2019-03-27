Bundesliga opens office in China

BERLIN, March 27 — The Bundesliga has opened its first office in China, the German Football League (DFL) announced in a statement today.

The new representative office was opened in Beijing today, and is intended to improve communication between the German league and its fans and partners in China, the statement said.

One of its first acts will be to organise a four-day visit to Beijing in April by former Germany and Bayern Munich coach Juergen Klinsmann as part of the “Bundesliga Legends Tour”.

“This is a big and important step for us, and we hope to deepen our good relationship to fans in China,” said Robert Klein, CEO of DFL subsidiary Bundesliga International.

This is the second representative office that the DFL have opened in Asia. The Bundesliga has had a presence in Singapore since 2012, and opened a new office in New York last October.

Several Bundesliga clubs, including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, already have offices open in China. — AFP