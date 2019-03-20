Bayern’s Tolisso returns to team training after ACL injury

Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso tore the ligaments in his right knee during Bayern’s 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in September, and is expected to return to action in March. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, March 20 — Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso has returned to team training as he recovers from a knee ligament tear, the German champions announced yesterday.

“Good news: @CorentinTolisso took part in some of today’s full training session,” Bayern wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a picture of the France international taking part in the session.

World Cup winner Tolisso, 24, took part in part of the group session before resuming individual work.

The 24-year-old, who has 15 caps for his national team, tore the ligaments in his right knee during Bayern’s 3-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in September, and is expected to return to action in March. — AFP