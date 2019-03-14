FA charges Birmingham and Villa for failing to control players

Aston Villa players react after a fan invades the pitch and attacks Jack Grealish during Birmingham City v Aston Villa at St Andrew’s, Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2019. — Action Images handout pic via Reuters

LONDON, March 14 — English soccer clubs Birmingham City and Aston Villa have been charged with failing to control their players in a heated derby match last weekend, the English Football Association (FA) said today.

Players from both teams were charged with breaching FA Rule 20 after a confrontation followed a foul by Birmingham’s Maikel Kieftenbeld on Villa captain Jack Grealish in the fifth minute.

“It is alleged they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the fifth minute of the fixture,” the FA said in a statement.

Both clubs, which play in the second-tier Championship, have until March 18 to respond.

A Birmingham City fan was jailed for 14 weeks on Monday for running onto the field of play and punching Grealish later on in the match.

Grealish went on to score in the second half to give Villa a 1-0 victory. — Reuters