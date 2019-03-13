Gomez mulls a possible return to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Former Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach, Mario Gomez has confirmed that several Malaysian clubs had expressed their interest to acquire his services.

The 62-year-old Argentinian which is without a club after his contract was terminated by the Indonesian club, Persib Bandung, however kept his lips tight on which Malaysian clubs were interested to bring him back to Malaysia.

“There were several club representatives who had called me but I did not want to elaborate much on the matter but the discussion did not reach any consensus.

“Let me keep the secret on which clubs were interested to get my services as I respect all parties. If there is (a suitable) offer, I will announce the matter, but at the moment there is no black or white (agreement),” he said.

In this regard, Gomez did not hide his excitement on his possible return to Malaysia, having won various trophies with JDT during his tenure with the Southern Tigers squad from 2015 to 2017.

“The Malaysian League remained special in my heart and moreover, I had great memories with JDT. It would be a lie if I say that I’m not interested to take charge of the team in the league.

“This league had its own attraction and the image of the league is getting famous, considering many top players especially from the South East Asian region want to play in the Malaysian League,” added Gomez.

For the record, Gomez guided JDT to emerge as the first Malaysian club to clinch the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup title in 2015.

He also helped the Southern Tigers squad to secure back-to-back the Super League title in 2015 and 2016, besides the FA Cup and the Charity Shield Cup in 2016. — Bernama