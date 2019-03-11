Malay Mail

Nishikori survives scare in Indian Wells opener

Published 40 minutes ago on 11 March 2019

Kei Nishikori during his second round match against Adrian Mannarino in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. — Reuters pic
INDIAN WELLS, March 11 — Sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori went the distance yesterday to book a third-round berth at the ATP Indian Wells Masters with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4) victory over France's Adrian Mannarino.

Mannarino, ranked 52nd in the world, served for the match at 6-5 in the third but never mustered a match point.

He double-faulted on the third break point of the game and that was enough of a window for Nishikori, who is back in the California desert after missing last year's tournament because of illness.

That was part of a slow start to 2018 as Nishikori returned from a wrist injury, But he's up to seventh in the world after opening 2019 with a title in Brisbane in January. 

He reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open but retired against eventual champion Novak Djokovic with a quadriceps strain.

Nishikori has since reached the Rotterdam semi-finals, but was bundled out of the second round in Dubai last month.

He could get another Frenchman in the third round, when he will face either 30th-seeded Lucas Pouille or 67th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.  — AFP

