Midfielder Sergi Samper to leave Barcelona

Samper (left) was part of the Barcelona first team squad this season but did not make a single appearance. — AFP pic

BARCELONA, March 4 — Barcelona has reached a deal with Sergi Samper to end the midfielder’s contract, the La Liga leaders said today.

The 24-year-old was once considered the successor to Sergio Busquets after progressing from the Barcelona’s academy, but several injuries have proved a setback, disrupting loan spells at Granada and Las Palmas.

“The club would like to thank Sergi Samper for his dedication and commitment during his time at FC Barcelona and wishes him all the best for the future,” it said in a statement.

Samper was part of the Barcelona first team squad this season but did not make a single appearance. — Bernama