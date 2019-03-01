Fellaini hits winner on China debut following Man Utd move

Marouane Fellaini was not always popular at Old Trafford because United fans felt that his awkward style was not in keeping with the Premier League giants’ attacking traditions. — Picture by Action images via Reuters

SHANGHAI, March 1 — Marouane Fellaini needed just 50 minutes to make his mark in Chinese football, scoring the winner on his debut for Shandong Luneng today following his move from Manchester United.

The 31-year-old midfielder was not always popular at Old Trafford because United fans felt that his awkward style was not in keeping with the Premier League giants’ attacking traditions.

But the Belgian international appears at home already in the Chinese Super League (CSL), taking a touch with his right foot before swivelling and slotting home with his left from just outside the six-yard box.

His poacher’s strike five minutes after the break turned out to be the winner in a 1-0 home victory for Shandong over Beijing Renhe in the opening match of the new Chinese season.

Another former Premier League star, the Italian forward Graziano Pelle, was involved in the build-up to the goal for Shandong, who finished third in the CSL last season.

Pelle moved to Shandong from Southampton in July 2016 for €15.25 million (RM70.7 million). — AFP