SINGAPORE, April 23 — American pop star Debbie Gibson is hitting up Singapore after two years for a one-night concert in August, which is currently her only scheduled South-east Asia stop in 2026.

The 55-year-old will perform her “Newstalgia” show at Gateway Theatre on August 21.

For fans in the region, Singapore is so far the only confirmed South-east Asian date on her 2026 tour, with no shows announced for Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia or the Philippines.

Her nearest other performances are in Australia, where she is scheduled to play multiple cities including Perth, Melbourne, Hobart and Brisbane.

Gibson rose to fame in the late 1980s as one of the youngest pop stars of her era, part of a wave of teen pop acts that also carried into the early 1990s.

She made her breakthrough with her 1987 debut album Out of the Blue at just 16 years old, followed by the commercially successful Electric Youth in 1989.

That album helped cement her global popularity with hits like Lost In Your Eyes, Foolish Beat, No More Rhyme and We Could Be Together.

Tickets for the Singapore show go on sale Thursday via Ticketmaster, priced between S$122 and S$300 (RM427–RM1,050).

VIP ticket holders will also be able to take a solo photo with Gibson after the concert.

Beyond pop music, she has also performed in musical theatre, including Les Misérables on Broadway and Grease in London’s West End.

The Singapore concert is expected to draw long-time fans across South-east Asia who grew up with her late-1980s pop era.