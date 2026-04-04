SINGAPORE, April 4 — A teenager has been arrested in Singapore after a viral video showed a boy allegedly licking a straw from an iJooz vending machine and placing it back, prompting a police probe and a swift response from the juice dispenser operator.

Singapore police said an 18-year-old male was arrested for public nuisance after a report was lodged, adding that investigations are ongoing, according to CNA.

The clip, which circulated on social media, shows a youth taking a straw from an iJooz machine — known for dispensing freshly squeezed orange juice — licking it and appearing to return it to the dispenser.

The video was shared on the Singaporeincidents.sg Instagram page, with a caption claiming the teen had originally posted it on his own account on March 12.

In response to Singapore-based media organisation’s queries, iJooz said it became aware of the video on the evening of March 24.

“On the evening of Mar 24, iJooz was made aware of a video that has been circulating on social media, of a youth who filmed himself licking a straw from an iJooz vending machine and placing the straw back in to the straw dispenser,” the company said.

It added that a police report was lodged the following day and that it would cooperate fully with authorities.

“In the light of this incident, we have initiated additional internal checks, inspections, straw replacements and machine sanitation protocols,” iJooz said.

The company stressed that it takes the matter “extremely seriously”.

“We are extremely apologetic and dismayed that such an incident has occurred,” it added.

The incident has sparked concern online over hygiene and food safety in Singapore, with the video drawing widespread attention before the arrest was confirmed.