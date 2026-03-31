SINGAPORE, March 31 — Social media platforms X and TikTok have been issued letters of caution by the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) for serious weaknesses in detecting and removing child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEM) and terrorism content.

In a statement, IMDA said it found a 120 per cent increase in cases of CSEM on X originating from or targeting Singapore users, up from 33 cases in 2024 to 73 cases in 2025.

On TikTok, IMDA found 17 cases of terrorism content shared by Singapore-based accounts for the first time in 2025.

“Both platforms have also been placed under enhanced supervision.

“These findings are part of the second Online Safety Assessment Report 2025 on designated Social Media Services (DSMSs),” it said on Tuesday.

IMDA said the report assessed the presence, comprehensiveness and effectiveness of online safety measures in mitigating risks from harmful content, as required under the Code of Practice for Online Safety — Social Media Services (SMS Code).

It also requires X and TikTok to provide regular updates on their progress in implementing the rectification measures they have committed to, until IMDA is satisfied that the issues are adequately resolved.

Both platforms also need to provide supporting data and information to IMDA in their next annual online safety report due on June 30, 2026, to demonstrate the effectiveness of their implementation of the rectification measures.

According to the regulator, both X and TikTok have accepted IMDA’s findings and committed to implementing specific measures to rectify these serious weaknesses.

They will enhance their automated detection systems using artificial intelligence (AI) and incorporating additional signals to improve proactive measures for detecting CSEM and terrorism content respectively, the statement added.

“Should X or TikTok fail to satisfy IMDA that they have improved the effectiveness of their measures to address the specific types of CSEM and terrorism content detected, IMDA will not hesitate to explore further options, including potential regulatory action under the Broadcasting Act.

“IMDA’s main priority as Singapore’s online safety regulator is to ensure a safe online environment for users in Singapore and to protect children, in particular, from harmful content,” it added. — Bernama