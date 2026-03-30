SINGAPORE, March 30 — Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) seized more than 240 e-vaporisers and related components between March 24 and 27.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the authority said it detected 42 cases of travellers in possession of e-vaporisers as well as those who voluntarily disposed of them during the period.

It noted that 52 per cent of the cases involved short-term visitors and 48 per cent were Singapore residents including citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

ICA noted that it continues to support the whole-of-government efforts against e-vaporisers through stepped-up checks at Singapore’s air, land and sea checkpoints.

“These checks aim to detect and deter attempts to smuggle e-vaporisers into Singapore.

“ICA remains committed to securing our borders against undesirable persons, cargo and vehicles, including attempts to smuggle e-vaporisers,” it said. — Bernama