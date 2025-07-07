SINGAPORE, July 7 — A Malaysian man who tried to help an illegal e-vaporiser ring steal back millions worth of seized goods in Singapore has been jailed for over a year, following a dramatic chain of events that included a failed stakeout, drug charges, and a secret escape in a lorry.

Channel News Asia reported that Chee Wai Yuen, 36, was sentenced today to one year, one month and six weeks’ jail by a Singapore court after pleading guilty to five charges — including drug offences, obstructing justice, and an immigration offence for leaving the country without presenting his passport.

The Singapore court heard that Chee was recruited in March last year by fellow Malaysian Chua Wee Ming, who allegedly smuggled electronic vaporisers and components into the republic for sale.

Authorities had seized 189,010 e-vaporisers and 351,223 related components — with a street value of about S$6.5 million (RM22.6 million) — from a warehouse. The warehouse’s location has been protected by a gag order.

Chua allegedly told Chee to check if the unit was guarded by Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) so they could steal the items back. Chee agreed and went to the warehouse on March 23 last year.

He climbed to the unit, but was soon approached by three HSA officers. He claimed he was at the wrong place and tried to leave, but was stopped after driving off. A search of his car uncovered ketamine and drug paraphernalia.

Chee was arrested, and urine tests later confirmed he had taken methamphetamine and norketamine.

He was charged and released on bail. But he contacted Chua, who had earlier promised to help him escape if caught.

On April 5, 2023, Chee followed WhatsApp instructions to meet a yellow lorry in Tuas. He hid behind the driver’s seat and was driven across the Tuas Checkpoint by co-accused Thanesh Murugan.

Chee failed to turn up in court that month. A warrant was issued, and he remained on the run until his arrest in Malaysia and extradition in October 2023.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of up to one year, two months and eight weeks’ jail, citing the scale of the vape stash.

But the court noted Chee’s “low degree of premeditation and sophistication”, and said there was “minimal effect on the course of justice” as the theft didn’t happen.

Chua remains in custody and his case is pending.