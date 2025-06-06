SINGAPORE, June 6 — A 41-year-old man who punched a taxi driver in a fit of road rage and later shoved a man at a food court was sentenced to five days’ jail and fined S$2,500 (RM8,220) yesterday.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Silas Yu Ming’En lashed out at the 66-year-old cabbie after the latter overtook him at a traffic junction in Choa Chu Kang. He then assaulted a second victim months later in a separate incident at Bukit Panjang Plaza.

Yu pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntarily causing hurt, while an additional charge of using threatening behaviour was taken into consideration for sentencing.

According to the facts of the case, on April 9, 2024, Yu was driving along Choa Chu Kang North 5 when a taxi driver came to a stop behind him at a red light. After the light turned green, the taxi overtook Yu, having found him to be driving slowly.

When both vehicles stopped again at the junction of Choa Chu Kang North 5 and Choa Chu Kang Street 53, Yu got out of his car to confront the driver.

The cabbie rolled down his window after Yu knocked on it, prompting a heated exchange. Yu demanded that the driver step out of the vehicle. When he refused, Yu reached through the open window in an attempt to unbuckle his seatbelt and tried to force the door open.

He then punched the driver, causing a superficial abrasion on the man’s right arm. The injury was later assessed at a polyclinic.

CNA also reported that on December 29, 2024, Yu was involved in another altercation — this time at a food court in Bukit Panjang Plaza.

While walking past a 30-year-old man, Yu said “excuse me” in a manner the other man found rude. The man tapped Yu on the shoulder and said, “Can you don’t be so rude?” before walking off.

But Yu followed him, pushing him twice in the chest and causing him to hit his lower back against a pillar. Although the man attempted to walk away, Yu continued pursuing him until members of the public stepped in. The man suffered a bruise on his lower back.

Yu has since paid the food court victim S$160 in compensation. The taxi driver, however, could not provide a figure for his medical expenses.

In court, Yu, who was unrepresented, read a letter expressing remorse.

“I deeply regret any harm caused,” he said. “I take full responsibility ... I will learn from this experience and not repeat such behaviour.”

For each count of voluntarily causing hurt, Yu could have been jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.