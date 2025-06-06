SINGAPORE, June 6 — A married couple who smuggled dogs into Singapore from Malaysia in a bid to make quick profits have been sentenced to jail.

The Straits Times reported yesterday that Soon Boon Khong and Reina Wong Si Qi, both 28, were each sentenced to three weeks’ jail on Wednesday after pleading guilty to two charges under the Animals and Birds Act. Another two similar charges for each of them were taken into consideration.

The pair had been ferrying animals across the Causeway without the required permits, standing to earn between S$900 (RM3,000) and S$1,000 per delivery.

In court, District Judge Wong Li Tein stressed that such offences posed serious public health risks.

According to court documents, the couple began their operations in late 2022 after spotting a demand for cheaper pets compared with those sold at licensed shops. They advertised animals from Malaysia on Telegram and other social media platforms.

Initially acting as middlemen and earning between S$50 and S$100 per referral, they eventually began transporting the animals themselves after Malaysian sellers preferred to deal directly with them.

Despite knowing that bringing animals across the border without a licence was illegal, the couple proceeded with the scheme, citing the high costs of permits.

Their illegal activities came to light on February 2, 2023, when officers at the Woodlands Checkpoint discovered a Pomeranian and a dachshund hidden at the foot of the front passenger seat. Wong had tried to obscure them using her handbag.

The dogs were reportedly in fair condition, though both had umbilical hernias. The dachshund also had a bloated belly, hair loss and dirty ears.

Soon had picked up the dogs from a Johor Baru pet shop the day before. The Pomeranian was a gift for Wong, while the dachshund was to be delivered to a buyer, Tok Su Wen, 41.

Tok, who knew the dog was being brought in illegally, had contacted the couple after seeing their ad on Telegram. She was fined S$7,000 in December 2024, the first time NParks prosecuted a buyer for abetting animal smuggling.

In a previous statement, NParks said pet smuggling “poses a threat to public health and also compromises animal welfare”. It urged potential pet owners to adopt from shelters or buy only from licensed sellers.

NParks also warned that buyers who support illicit importation could face prosecution.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, importing animals or birds without a licence can result in fines of up to S$10,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.