SINGAPORE, Feb 6 — A 30-year-old man was charged with theft in Singapore today, after allegedly stealing US$885 (RM4,000) from a passenger during a Scoot flight from Jeju to Singapore on Tuesday.

Zhang Youqi, a Chinese national, is accused of taking the money from a drawstring pouch inside a backpack while the flight was in progress, according to Channel News Asia (CNA).

Singapore police told CNA that a fellow passenger noticed Zhang handling her bag stored in the overhead compartment. Upon checking, she found a stack of US dollars missing and suspected Zhang of the theft.

After the plane landed at Changi Airport, the Airport Police Division, supported by cabin crew, investigated the incident and located the missing money in a separate overhead compartment Zhang had passed through.

Zhang has been released on bail of S$10,000, with his next court appearance scheduled for February 13.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison, a fine, or both.