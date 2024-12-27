SINGAPORE, Dec 27 — Shell has temporarily closed an oil processing unit at its Pulau Bukom Energy and Chemicals Park in Singapore to facilitate investigations into a suspected leak, according to a joint statement by Singapore agencies today.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the affected unit produces refined oil products, including diesel, and utilises seawater for cooling during the refining process.

Pulau Bukom is located 5.5km south-west of Singapore’s mainland.

Authorities, including the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board (NParks), and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), estimate that a few tonnes of refined oil products leaked alongside the cooling water discharge.

The statement added that containment measures have been swiftly implemented, including the use of booms and dispersants in the discharge channel, and the activation of an in-built oil skimmer system.

“Containment and absorbent booms have been laid at the mouth of the channel to prevent residual oil leaked from spreading into the sea. No oil patches are currently observed in the vicinity of Pulau Bukom,” the agencies noted.

Additionally, boats have been deployed by Shell and MPA to clean up light oil sheens detected near Pulau Bukom using dispersants and absorbent booms.

The agencies also said surveillance efforts have been enhanced with satellites and drones, while precautionary absorbent booms are being positioned at Sisters’ Islands Marine Park and Sentosa’s beaches.

They confirmed that navigational traffic and bunkering operations in Singapore’s port remain unaffected.

“Further updates will be provided if there are significant developments. NEA is investigating the incident with MPA and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if any wrongdoing or lapse is discovered,” the statement added.