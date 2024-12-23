SINGAPORE, Dec 23 — A Singapore man has been sentenced to six months in jail for creating fake Facebook accounts that impersonated an individual he disliked and shared inflammatory content targeting Islam, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported today.

Chua Wang Cheng, 33, had earlier pleaded guilty to harassment by stalking and two charges of posting material meant to wound the religious feelings of Muslims.

Four additional charges were considered during sentencing today.

The court heard that Chua had met the victim in 2011 and felt resentment due to the victim’s behaviour.

In February 2019, Chua set up a fake Facebook account using the victim’s name and photo, posting personal documents and photos.

Chua’s actions escalated, leading to the sharing of two inflammatory YouTube videos in November 2019 that disparaged Islam.

Although Chua did not produce the videos, he added derogatory commentary to them.

His actions caused significant distress to the victim, who was repeatedly questioned by the police, and to others who reported the content for being offensive.

Chua admitted to sharing the videos and posting inflammatory content because of his dislike for the victim, calling it “fun” and “really good.”

The prosecutor described Chua’s conduct as malicious, premeditated, and persistent, leading to a sentence of six months, in line with the prosecution’s request.