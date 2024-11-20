SINGAPORE, Nov 20 — A man associated with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore is facing a molestation charge after allegedly outraging the modesty of a 12-year-old girl.

The Straits Times reported today that Zebedee Rex Fernando, 57, is accused of committing the offence in a Housing Board flat in 2004.

However, details about the unit and the girl cannot be disclosed due to a gag order, the report added.

The Straits Times also said that while Fernando was handed the molestation charge on November 14, court documents did not reveal why it took 20 years for him to be brought to court over the alleged offence.

In November 2022, the Chancery of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore announced that Fernando had been appointed to the Board of the Archdiocesan Commission for Tamil-Speaking as its treasurer for a two-year term.

In a statement to The Straits Times yesterday, the Archbishop’s Communications Office of the archdiocese confirmed that Fernando had informed his workplace superiors on November 11 about his court appearance.

“Given the serious nature of the charge, Mr Rex Fernando has been suspended from his employment until this matter is concluded,” said a spokesman.

Fernando’s case has been adjourned to December 12.

In Singapore, offenders convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

However, Fernando cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old, should he be found guilty.