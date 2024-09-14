SINGAPORE, Sept 14 — A batch of snowskin yam mooncakes from Malaysia has been deemed unfit for consumption due to dangerously high levels of Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria.

Yesterday, Straits Times reported the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) as saying that the E. coli levels detected in Baker’s Cottage’s snowskin signature yam mooncake surpassed the permissible limits set by Singaporean food safety regulations.

In response, the SFA has instructed the importer, Ewayz, to recall the affected mooncakes, which bear an expiry date of December 31, 2024.

E. coli is a type of foodborne pathogen commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals. Contamination can occur during production due to cross-contamination.

In its statement, the SFA said that while most E. coli strains are harmless, some can cause illness; for example, Shiga toxin-producing E. coli can inflict damage on the intestines, leading to severe symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting.

In severe cases, particularly among vulnerable groups such as young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, the infection can result in kidney failure or even death.

The SFA advised consumers who have purchased these mooncakes not to consume them.

Anyone who has already eaten the affected mooncakes and is concerned about their health should seek medical advice, the agency added.

For further inquiries, consumers should contact their point of purchase.