SINGAPORE, Feb 14 — The police are investigating into two separate events held on Feb 2 that were associated with the Israel-Hamas conflict, and assessed to be of concern to public safety and security.

The police also warned the public against protesting at the Singapore Airshow, which will take place on Feb 20 to 25.

In response to media queries, the police said on Tuesday (Feb 13) that they are aware of calls to protest against Israel’s conduct in its conflict with Hamas, such as to gather for a sit-in and to paste stickers on the conflict at the biennial aerospace event.

The police said that members of the public organising or participating in public assemblies and processions without a permit is illegal.

They added that no permits will be granted for events that advocate the political causes of other countries or foreign entities, or risk causing public disorder.

“The police would also like to remind members of the public that the affixing of any posters, placards or other documents including stickers, on any properties, without permission, is an offence under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906.”

On Feb 2, a group of about 70 people had assembled along Orchard Road and marched towards the Istana, carrying umbrellas imprinted with watermelon images, a symbol of Palestinian resistance and solidarity, in a show of support for the Palestinian cause.

Several police reports were lodged by the public against this march, said the police, adding that the group’s actions advocate the political causes of other countries and have the potential to stir up tensions and lead to public disorder.

The police said: “They may have committed an offence under Section 15(1) of the Public Order Act 2009 for organising a public assembly without a permit, because the Istana is a particularly security-sensitive area and is designated as a Prohibited Area under the Public Order (Prohibited Areas) Order 2009.”

A second event was organised on the same day at 7.30pm, where a person was seen in a public livestream video of a private event, chanting phrases like “from the river to the sea” and others chanting “Palestine will be free”.

The phrase “from the river to the sea” is associated with calls for the destruction of the State of Israel, the police said.

“The use of such phrases can lead to racial tensions in our society, and may be an offence under Section 298A(a) of the Penal Code 1871,” the police said. “We must also not condone calls for violence.”

Police investigations into both events are ongoing.

The police urged members of the public to engage in responsible and respectful discussions on the topic, avoid making insensitive or offensive remarks that advocate the political causes of other countries or foreign entities, and instigating or participating in illegal assemblies and marches.

They added: “We understand the strong sentiments some Singaporeans have on the conflict, but nevertheless, we should not be engaging in discourse, chanting slogans, or carrying out physical protests and demonstrations that could hurt another ethnic or religious community’s feelings, or which are racially offensive in nature, or which could lead to public disorder and societal tensions.”

Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the measures are not meant to prevent anyone from expressing their concerns, or even their strong views on this issue.

“There are ways of doing so that do not break our laws or cause a deep rift in our society,” she said.

“Whatever actions we choose to take in Singapore in the hope that they help to end the suffering in Gaza, we have to consider how they impact peace and security in our own communities.” — TODAY