MOSCOW, Feb 9 — A major fire that broke out overnight in a residential building in the northwest of Moscow has been contained after prompting the evacuation of around 400 people, Russian authorities said.

As of early Friday, authorities had not announced the cause of the fire and said they had no information on potential victims.

The fire affected a building near the “Aeroport” metro station in the city’s northwest, according to the municipal services arm of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“The fire is contained,” it said, without offering details.

According to an AFP journalist at the scene a little earlier, the roof of the building was on fire and had partially collapsed, with huge flames erupting out.

About 20 fire trucks and several police cars were present.

The emergency ministry previously said on Telegram that 4,000 square metres were on fire, with “more 130 specialists” dispatched to the scene, along with two helicopters that “dropped 15 tonnes of water”.

A resident at the scene told AFP she had been awakened by firefighters who told her to leave immediately.

The 83-year-old said she grabbed her cat and passport and left the building along with all her neighbours.

“Firefighters are taking all necessary measures to put out the fire,” Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Telegram.

“The evacuated residents are receiving the necessary aid.”

The building was constructed in the 1950s, and the descendants of many writers and other members of the Moscow intelligentsia still reside there. — AFP