SINGAPORE, July 31 — A prosecutor has argued that the man behind a racially aggravated attack in 2021 against a woman over mask-wearing should not be viewed through the prism of a simple assault case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Marcus Foo said that the man had taken into account the victim’s race in delivering a “very targeted vulgarity” before physically assaulting her.

Wong Xing Fong, 32, had cursed at and kicked an Indian woman for not wearing a face mask while brisk walking. The incident, which occurred at a time when Covid-19 regulations mandated that people wear masks unless they were exercising, received widespread condemnation.

Wong had claimed trial in January to one charge each of wounding the racial feelings of Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai, 57, and voluntarily causing hurt in a racially aggravated way.

However, District Judge Shaifuddin Saruwan convicted him of both charges in June, finding Hindocha’s evidence reliable and corroborated by a passer-by.

The case

On May 7 in 2021, Hindochawas brisk walking under a sheltered walkway next to Northvale condominium along Choa Chu Kang Drive when Wong and his fiancee saw her.

Upon seeing that Hindochahad her mask down, the pair told her to pull up her mask.

To this, Hindochaexplained that she was brisk walking and gestured to illustrate that she was exercising and sweating, court documents stated.

Wong instead swore at her and Hindochatried to address the situation by saying “God bless you”.

However, Wong then kicked her in the chest.

When the incident was first reported by local media, it drew widespread condemnation, including from political leaders such as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam.

During the trial in January — 20 months after the attack — Hindochahad said that she still remains traumatised by the memory.

She added that before the incident, she was known simply as “teacher Nita” or an employee of fast-food chain KFC. Now she felt that she had become the “f***ing Indian”.

This was a reference to the insult that Wong had hurled at her while she was on the way to work at a KFC outlet at Choa Chu Kang Stadium on the morning of the incident.

‘A very targeted vulgarity’

DPPs Foo and Jonathan Lee sought a sentence of six to nine months’ jail.

Noting that community and racial harmony form the bedrock of society, DPP Foo said that the court must be constantly vigilant that all offences which jeopardise this foundation are firmly and resolutely dealt with.

He added that this case should not be viewed through the prism of a simple assault case.

There was evidence Wong had taken into account the victim’s race in delivering a “very targeted vulgarity” before physically assaulting her, he said.

Also, his action did not merely remain with the victim in a temporary manner, said DPP Foo.

Hindochahad earlier said during the trial that she would cry if she returned to the site of the incident.

However, the man’s lawyer, Sim Bing Wen of Drew & Napier, sought a significantly lower sentence of two weeks’ jail.

Sim said that the harm caused in this case was low as Mdm Hindocha’s injuries include superficial abrasions on her left arm.

He added that based on several character letters, Wong is seen as a devoted friend and a trusted mentor by those around him.

More importantly, he is a person who has been described by many people to settle differences in a peaceful manner, said Sim.

“The incident in question was something out of character for him,” said Sim.

After listening to both parties, Judge Shaiffudin said that he would adjourn sentencing to Aug 7.

Anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to three years or fined up to S$5,000, or both.

However, in cases where the offence is racially or religiously aggravated, the court may sentence the person to 1.5 times the amount of punishment to which he or she would otherwise have been liable for that offence.

As for those found guilty of deliberately intending to wound the religious or racial feelings of any person, they can be jailed for up to three years or fined, or both. — TODAY