SINGAPORE, July 25 — A 26-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a 39-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman with a knife on Saturday (July 22) evening.

In a press statement yesterday, the police said they were alerted to the incident along Market Street in Raffles Place at about 8pm on Saturday.

Both victims were believed to have been injured with a knife, which was later recovered at the scene.

The male victim was found with multiple injuries on his face and limbs, while the female victim sustained injuries on her wrist.

They were later taken conscious to the hospital.

The alleged assailant had fled from the scene after the attack, said the police.

“Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Central Police Division established the identity of the 26-year-old man and arrested him at Punggol Way within 24 hours of the report,” the police said.

Initial investigations revealed that the man and the victims were unknown to each other.

The 26-year-old man will be charged in court on Tuesday with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, which carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or with any combination of such punishments. ― TODAY