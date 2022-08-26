The Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Quantum of the Seas, docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 — It will no longer be mandatory for cruise passengers to wear face masks indoors on board from next Monday (August 29) when Singapore further eases its Covid-19 restrictions, three cruise operators here said.

In response to queries from TODAY, a spokesperson from Royal Caribbean said that its guests will no longer be required to wear masks indoors on its cruises from next Monday.

However, its crew members will continue to do so.

Royal Caribbean will also no longer require guests who are fully vaccinated to test for Covid-19 before cruises set sail.

Similarly, it will be optional for guests of Celebrity Cruises to put on masks while onboard its ships.

However, Susan Lomax, assistant vice-president of the cruise liner’s public relations team, said that it “highly recommends” unvaccinated guests to keep their masks on while travelling.

“Masks are optional in the cruise terminal throughout boarding, screening and while disembarking, unless otherwise required by a local ordinance. We will notify guests at the terminal if masks are required,” she added.

Its staff onboard will also remain masked until there are new protocols from the management of Celebrity Cruises.

Resorts World Cruises, which manages Genting Dream cruise ship, said today that guests on board the ship will no longer require to wear masks at indoor venues on board the ship from next Monday.

Guests embarking on the Genting Dream from either Singapore or Port Klang in Malaysia will also no longer be required to test for Covid-19 before boarding. However, guests aged 13 and above will still be required to be fully vaccinated to go on the cruise.

TODAY has also sought comment from Regent Seven Seas.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced that masks will become optional in most indoor settings from next Monday, except on public transport and healthcare facilities.

When travelling overseas, however, airline passengers must still wear masks when going to or leaving destinations that require masks to be worn onboard planes. — TODAY