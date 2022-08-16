Screengrabs from a 14-second video posted by Facebook user Patrick Tan of the altercation which took place near Orchard Towers on Sunday (Aug 14) morning. — Pictures via Facebook/Patrick Tan/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 — Three men will be charged in court today with rioting near Orchard Towers along Orchard Road in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The three are aged between 22 and 30.

In a news release last night, the police said they were alerted to a case of a fight along Orchard Road at about 5.15am on Sunday.

All of the suspects involved in the fight had fled the scene before police arrived at the location.

Through follow-up investigations and with the help of images from police camera and closed-circuit television footage, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Tanglin Police Division established the identities of the three men allegedly involved in the fight and arrested them.

The police added that they had also identified two other men — aged 20 and 30 — who are believed to have been attacked during the fight and sustained minor injuries.

In a video posted on social media on Sunday afternoon, two separate street brawls could be seen taking place, one in Claymore Drive and the other in nearby Claymore Road.

Claymore Drive is a road located behind Orchard Towers — known for its bars and nightclubs.

In one of the altercations captured more clearly on camera, a group of more than seven men are seen attacking a man in a black shirt. They are seen raining blows on him while at least two men are kicking the outnumbered man.

As members of the public look on, a separate fight is seen taking place on the road near a red car with more than 10 people punching and kicking a man in a light-coloured top.

The 14-second video posted by Facebook user Patrick Tan then ends abruptly.

In their statement, the police warned that the offence of rioting carries a jail term of up to seven years and caning.

The police added that they will not tolerate such brazen acts of violence and disregard of the law.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing. — TODAY