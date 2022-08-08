SINGAPORE, Aug 8— Amid intense rivalry and tensions in the region, Singapore must brace itself and be psychologically prepared for potentially less peace and stability in the coming decades, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said today in his National Day message.

On the economic front, Lee also pointed out that the world is not likely to return anytime soon to the low inflation levels and interest rates of previous decades.

He urged Singaporeans to stay united and resolute, so that “we can keep our nation peaceful and secure, build a more prosperous economy, and forge an inclusive society that all of us can belong to and can be proud of, for many years to come”.

The Prime Minister’s message was pre-recorded at Gardens by the Bay and broadcast on news channel CNA at 6.45pm today.

Trust key to fighting pandemic

On the pandemic, Lee noted that Singapore has been able to avoid tightening measures in spite of the rise in Covid-19 cases.

He thanked individuals and organisations, public and private, who have participated in the fight against the coronavirus, stating that the high level of trust is the reason for the Republic’s success against Covid-19, which he called “the test of a generation”.

“Above all, Singaporeans trusted one another. We all practised personal and social responsibility. We did the right thing even when no one was checking,” he said.

“We supported and took care of fellow citizens, contributing hand sanitisers in lifts, and delivering food packs to those quarantined at home. Our mutual trust in one another made all the difference.” On the economic front, Lee noted that “the cost of living is at the top of everyone’s mind”.

He said the Government has been taking steps to help Singaporeans cope with rising prices with support packages of assistance targeting those who need it most.

“Some measures have already been implemented, and more will be rolled out in the coming months,” he said.

Companies and community groups, too, have initiated their own support programmes, Mr Lee added.

The Government acted decisively to secure supplies of food and other essentials, diversifying sources and building up adequate stockpiles, he said.

In order to dampen imported inflation, the Government has tightened its exchange rate policy and strengthened the Singapore dollar, said Lee. He added that the Government also stands ready to do more to help Singaporeans if things worsen.

However, Lee said that Singapore’s deeper response to the “basic reality that international economic conditions have shifted” must be to transform the nation’s industry, upgrade skills and raise productivity.

“Then our wages can go up higher than inflation, and Singaporeans can earn more in real terms year by year,” he said.

Staying united vital in increasingly troubled world

He added that in a world increasingly fraught with conflicts, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and worsening relations between the United States and China, staying united is key to Singapore’s survival as it is the only way to deal with challenges in an increasingly troubled world.

“We must look to our Total Defence, and maintain a strong and credible SAF (Singapore Armed Forces) and Home Team. We must also brace ourselves and be psychologically prepared that in the next decades our region may not be as peaceful and stable as it has been thus far.”

Turning his attention to the venue where he was speaking, Lee said that Gardens by the Bay, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has become a landmark which Singaporeans enjoy and are very proud of. He added that the works for Bay East Gardens, where the Founders’ Memorial will be sited, will be started soon.

“This is how we do things in Singapore – always daring to dream, setting our sights on the next frontier, and searching for better solutions and fresh possibilities. We look and plan ahead not just for the next five or 10 years, but for the next 30 or 50 years and beyond.”

He cited the launch of the Long-Term Plan Review last year by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which drew inputs from the public.

Beyond the physical infrastructure, Lee also spoke of the need to sustain economic progress and social resilience.

“Each generation should be able to aim higher and bolder, to build a better Singapore than the one they inherited,” he said, calling for the people of Singapore to participate actively and contribute ideas in the Forward Singapore exercise launched by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the 4G team.

Stating that Covid-19 will not be the last crisis, Lee called on Singaporeans not to fear, even as more storms and turbulence lie ahead. “We must never stop imagining and building the Singapore we want, even as we strengthen our guard against what can go wrong,” he said.

“We can keep our nation peaceful and secure, build a more prosperous economy, and forge an inclusive society that all of us can belong to and can be proud of, for many years to come.” — TODAY