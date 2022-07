Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak is so far leading in votes. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 20 — Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss today made it through to the final stage of the leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt was eliminated.

The full results are below:

Candidate Fifth round votes

Rishi Sunak 137

Liz Truss 113

Penny Mordaunt 105

— Reuters